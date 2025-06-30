Stuani and Girona reach terms over new contract

Christhian Stuani has signed a new deal with Girona.

Girona and Stuani have managed to resolve the issue surrounding the final year of the striker's contract, reaching an agreement that will reaffirm their relationship until June 30, 2026, when the Uruguayan will turn 39.

The agreement includes an option for the striker to stay until 2027.

The footballer from Tala is a living legend for the Catalans and last season was key to securing the team's survival thanks to his 11 goals, making him the top scorer at Girona for the campaign.

Stuani played 41 matches across all three competitions last season but started only nine.