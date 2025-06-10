Tribal Football
Girona tribute as Juanpe departs

Juanpe Ramírez is leaving Girona.

The defender departs Girona after nine years with the Catalans.

Juanpe was twice a key player in Girona's promotions to the Primera Division in 2017 and 2022.

Girona announced: "Since the summer of 2016, the Canarian central defender has become one of the great figures in Girona's recent history, with a total of 265 official matches played, becoming the second player with the most appearances with the club in professional football.

"From Girona FC we want to express our deepest gratitude to Juanpe for these years of dedication and passion. We are proud to have shared this path with him and will always have the doors of Montilivi open. This will always be his home. Thanks for everything, Juanpe. Good luck for your new challenges."

