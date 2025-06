Oriol Romeu is in talks about a contract release from Barcelona.

The midfielder spent part of last season on-loan with Girona, having left them for Barca last summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Romeu has a deal to 2026 with Barca and he is now in talks to secure a release.

A permanent return to Girona is now likely for the veteran midfielder.

Sport says Barca are prepared to pay off part of Romeu's final year to clear him off their books.