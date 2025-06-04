Filip Krastev exclusive: Girona rumours, facing Messi in MLS & Eredivisie experience

Bulgarian midfielder Filip Krastev has been linked with a move to Girona in LaLiga, amongst other places. Flashscore got the chance to chat with him about his career so far and what the future holds for the talented player currently at Dutch club PEC Zwolle.

In this wide-ranging interview, Krastev discusses his time in the Dutch Eredivisie, playing in the MLS and crossing paths with Lionel Messi, and his dream of playing in LaLiga alongside the world's best players.

You played 32 matches, scored six goals, and made four assists this season. How do you personally evaluate this campaign for you and your team?

"First of all, I thank God that I was healthy, which allowed me to play in almost every match. I'm satisfied with both the team's performance and my personal one, especially in the second half of the season. I think I had some good games."

In a short time, you became one of the fans’ favourites. How did you perceive their support, and what do you think about the fan culture in the Netherlands, and particularly in Zwolle?

"The fans are incredibly devoted; they love football and support their teams regardless of the results. Our stadium was sold out for every home game. Now, thousands of season tickets have already been sold for next season (over 7,000 so far), even though the current one has just ended."

With the end of this season, you now have the most matches in your career coming in the Eredivisie. Tell us more about this league, its style of play, and its quality. What did you learn there, and how important was your time in the Netherlands for your career?

"Zwolle is the most important club in my career so far because it's the first one in a major league where I managed to establish myself. I also hope it will be the last step before achieving my big goal - to play in one of the top five leagues in Europe.

"As for the style, it's fast and open football, with high-scoring games. The Dutch league is very suitable for young and developing players, which is why so many talents emerge from it. It was a great step forward in my development."

What has been your most unforgettable match or moment with PEC Zwolle?

"Without a doubt, I'll remember the match against PSV in January for a long time - the euphoria, the atmosphere at the stadium. I scored two beautiful goals, gave an assist, and the best part was that we won. But I also had other strong performances after that."

Well before the end of the season, speculation began about your future, with several European outlets linking you in March to a transfer to La Liga (Girona), Serie A (Sassuolo), and even the Bundesliga (Wolfsburg). What's next for you, and when can we expect clarity about your new club?

"At the moment, I’m still not sure where I’ll be playing next season or what my actual options are. I hope things will become clear very soon. I’ve always aimed for the highest level as a footballer. I don’t have strict preferences regarding the league, as long as it’s one of Europe’s top five."

There were even headlines about interest from CSKA Sofia. At this stage of your career, is a return to Bulgaria even possible?

"No one from CSKA has contacted me personally. My two favourite clubs in Bulgaria will always be Slavia and Levski, and I’d be happy to play for one of them again someday. But right now, I don't think I would return to the Bulgarian league. My focus is elsewhere - I want to play football at the highest possible level."

Girona seem to be the most prominently mentioned club as your next destination, possibly because of the connection with City Group. How would you like to play in LaLiga?

"The Spanish league is undoubtedly unique. It would be a dream come true to be part of it, no matter which team. For me, it would be a huge challenge, but also a great pleasure to play with such players and at that level, because in La Liga, every match is top-level."

Is there something that makes La Liga and its football more appealing to you compared to other leagues?

"Everyone knows that football there is very technical, relying on pure skill, often more than physicality or even tactics. But the game has become dynamic everywhere, so you must be very well-prepared, no matter the league.

"The Spanish league sets a high bar, and you have to be a complete player and ready in every aspect to succeed there."

If you end up in La Liga, you’ll have the chance to face some of the world’s best players - Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior. How does that sound as a near-future possibility?

"That would also be a dream come true. My goal has always been to play against the best players in the world and show what I can do against them. It would bring great satisfaction and an excellent opportunity to demonstrate my qualities.

"If I manage to regularly play matches against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and other big Spanish teams, I’ll be extremely motivated and happy, as it would mean I’ve fulfilled a childhood dream."

Speaking of Lamine Yamal, Bulgaria are set to play against Spain in early September, so there's a chance you’ll face him on the national level too. What do you think about that match?

"The qualifiers start with the coolest match of all - against Spain and at home. It’ll be amazing to face the European champions. They are one of the best teams in the world, and of course, it will be very tough.

"But in such a game, we must go out with confidence and no pressure, simply enjoy it and give 100%, leave everything on the pitch. If we want to get a result, it will only happen through team play, because that’s the only way to get something from a team like Spain."

Bulgaria's World Cup qualifying group Flashscore

Of course, given its current condition and the opponents, the Bulgarian national team is seen as an absolute outsider in this group. Is it still possible that you, the players, together with the coaching staff, can prove everyone wrong on the pitch?

"We need to stay calm and composed. It’s clear that no one counts us as contenders in such a group, but we can use that to play without pressure and show our best. Turkey and Georgia also have quality squads and will be favourites against us, as everyone knows. But I believe we’ll have more chances against them - we just need to play better to chase results and somehow qualify for the World Cup.

"We can’t rely solely on hope or lucky goals; that won't take us far. We need to play with confidence and try to outplay these teams. In the end, each of these matches should be a pleasure to participate in, and I hope we represent the national team in the best way so we can leave the field with heads held high, regardless of the result."

Do you personally see any development or growth in the national team, and what’s still missing for it to be more competitive?

"Unfortunately, I must admit there hasn’t been significant development - more like occasional flashes. We need to raise the level, both individually and collectively, if we want to be competitive, especially in the upcoming matches, where the opponents will be much stronger than those we faced in the Nations League."

I have to ask you about a former coach of yours - Stanimir Stoilov. He had a solid season in the Turkish Super Lig, despite a somewhat shaky spring. What do you think of his performance with Goztepe so far?

"I managed to watch a few of their matches on TV with friends. I think Goztepe had a strong season - they beat Besiktas and other good teams.

"Stanimir Stoilov will always be a special person to me, the most important coach in my career so far. We still keep in touch and talk on the phone. I’d gladly play under his management again someday."

Before your loan to PEC Zwolle, you had a short American adventure. Tell us a bit about your time in Los Angeles - what was that experience like?

"An interesting adventure, although it didn’t last long. I liked it, especially in terms of life off the field - the lifestyle, fashion, music, those kinds of things. Football-wise, I can’t comment much since I wasn’t there long. It was more of a transitional stage in my career, as I’ve always wanted to play in the major European leagues."

You got to face Lionel Messi for about ten minutes in a match in LA in September 2023. What do you remember from that match? What’s Messi’s impact on the league?

"The hype around that match was indescribable. I was supposed to start, at least that’s what the coach told me before the game, but he changed his mind at the last minute, and I was very upset with him. In the end, he put me in when the match was already decided.

"Still, looking back, I’m grateful I had the chance to be on the pitch with the biggest living football legend. It’s a memory I’ll carry forever. Of course, Messi attracts huge attention - he’s the best possible promotion for football in the U.S."

What was your impression of the MLS level? Next month, the US will host the Club World Cup, and next year the World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico. They clearly aim to match Europe’s top leagues - how close or far are they from that?

"They have some good individual players, but overall, they’re still far from Europe’s top leagues, in my opinion. Maybe it’s due to the playing style, since most of the coaches are Americans."

How do you evaluate your overall development as a footballer so far? You’re 23 and already have quite a bit of experience, including international. Where do your dreams take you, and where do you see yourself in five to 10 years?

"I think I’m moving in the right direction. I’ve learned to manage on my own, wherever I am, although my family has always supported me. I’ve had tough moments, but I never let myself get discouraged or give up. Nor do I let success get to my head during good times.

"The mental side of the sport, like in life, is extremely important. You need to avoid extreme highs and lows. I’m driven by my love for the game, for football. I want to play at the top level, for a top club, and I’m doing everything I can to achieve that."

Experts and fans always praise your ball control, dribbling, and long-range shots. Are those your strongest qualities, and if you had to point out one area where you still need work, what would it be?

"Concentration, small details, and decision-making - those are the things I can still improve."

What advice would you give to a young footballer just starting in professional football?

"Don’t focus on social media or material things - if you perform well, those will come anyway. The most important thing is to love the game. That should be your driving force - always remember, in tough times, that this is why you started playing, and keep going back to that love."