Spurs secure option for Real Betis midfielder Cardoso

Tottenham have secured first refusal for Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso.

The USA international's option is part of the deal which took Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham to Real Betis.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported: "EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham are closing in on deal to agree on priority option to sign Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis in the future!

"THFC will also buy a percentage on future sale in case they decide against signing him.

"It’s part of the deal for Gio Lo Celso to Betis."