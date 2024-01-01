Spain coach De la Fuentes: Rodri? Ballon d'Or now!

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente says Rodri deserves the Ballon d'Or.

The Manchester City was named the Euros Player of the Tournament, though was forced off early into the second-half of last night's final triumph against England.

Advertisement Advertisement

De la Fuente praised Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal for his goal and also name-checked Rodri.

He said, "Mikel is a sure value. We have won everything together. He never fails. He always gives and does things. He has known how to take advantage of Morata's work and the wear and tear suffered.

"Also Zubimendi replacing the best player in the world, please Rodri Ballon d'Or now!"

De la Fuente also said: "This is football, but they are also values. They are an example for society. Ambition, desire to work... everything has led them to win something so important. We have been together for 44 days and these footballers are an example for society.

"Young people should see these players who give their lives away every day."