DONE DEAL: Gomez leaves Man City for Real Sociedad

Sergio Gomez signs for Real Sociedad after lack of game time
Sergio Gomez signs for Real Sociedad after lack of game time
In a deal worth around 10m euros (£8.4m) Sergio Gomez has made a move to La Liga side Real Sociedad from Manchester City.

The 23-year-old has made just 18 Premier League appearances despite signing for the club for £11m in 2022. 

The Spaniard said he understands it is "time to leave" and added: “Being part of such a talented, ambitious and successful squad was a true honour and winning a host of major trophies, including the Treble, is something I will never forget and will always look back fondly on.” 

"I am excited for this new adventure but I wish Pep Guardiola and the players every success in the future." 

City have included a 30% sell-on clause in the transfer, as Gomez leaves the club just two years into his original four-year contract. 

The Spaniard’s contract will run until 2030.

 

