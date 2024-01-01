DONE DEAL: Gomez leaves Man City for Real Sociedad

Sergio Gomez signs for Real Sociedad after lack of game time

In a deal worth around 10m euros (£8.4m) Sergio Gomez has made a move to La Liga side Real Sociedad from Manchester City.

The 23-year-old has made just 18 Premier League appearances despite signing for the club for £11m in 2022.

The Spaniard said he understands it is "time to leave" and added: “Being part of such a talented, ambitious and successful squad was a true honour and winning a host of major trophies, including the Treble, is something I will never forget and will always look back fondly on.”

"I am excited for this new adventure but I wish Pep Guardiola and the players every success in the future."

City have included a 30% sell-on clause in the transfer, as Gomez leaves the club just two years into his original four-year contract.

The Spaniard’s contract will run until 2030.