Real Sociedad closing agreement for Man City fullback Gomez

Real Soceidad are closing a deal for Manchester City fullback Sergio Gomez.

La Real are now wrapping up a deal for the defender,

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Sergio Gómez to Real Sociedad, here we go! Deal in place after interest exclusively revealed weeks ago.

"€9m package, 15% sell-on clause to Man City and told #MCFC will also keep buy-back clause for Gómez.

"Final details then deal signed."