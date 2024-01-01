Gomez proud following David Silva path from Man City to Real Sociedad

Sergio Gomez is delighted with his move to Real Sociedad.

The fullback leaves Manchester City for La Real in a permanent transfer, signing a deal to 2030.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "The truth is that I am very happy with the opportunity that Real is giving me, after a couple of years in contact with the club. I had had a call with (sporting director Robert) Olabe and I have always liked Imanol's way of playing, I am a versatile player and that's what he's looking for. Now it's my turn to work as hard as I can to help the team and the club achieve their goals.

"I think the club can give me growth, maturity, continue progressing as a player, which is what I'm looking for. When I spoke with Imanol, that's what he conveyed to me. And I'm going to give the club my best to achieve the goals it sets. let's set our sights at the beginning of the season."

Sergio Gómez seems to arrive in San Sebastián, in principle, to play as a left back , but says: "I consider myself a bit versatile. I like to play in any position, I adapt to wherever the coach puts me. I have had different coaches and they have put me in different positions, trying to do my best. Wherever Imanol puts me, I am delighted to play".

Gómez stated some years ago that he was a fan of La Real and that David Silva had been his idol as a child.

"I haven't spoken to him. Yes, I did when he came to visit Manchester. Wearing the number 21 at City was a privilege for me, because everyone knows that I liked David Silva from a very young age and now coming to the club where he has been in recent years makes me very happy."