Spain coach De la Fuente: Whoever makes the fewest mistakes...

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is confident his team won't freeze in the Euros final.

Spain meet England on Sunday as favourites for the clash.

De la Fuente said, "We’re calm, excited and eager to play. We’re the two best teams, that’s why we are in the final.

“These matches are decided by details. The one who makes the fewest mistakes has the best chance to win.

“We have never lost perspective. We focus on what we can control. Tomorrow there is no favourite.”