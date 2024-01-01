Barcelona whiz Yamal reveals plans for England's fullbacks

Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal says he plans to attack England's fullbacks from the first moment he's on the ball.

The 16 year-old winger will start for Spain in tomorrow's Euros final.

"The first move conditions the game a lot. If I go past them, it’s there for the match," said Yamal.

"I always think that it’s the full back who has pressure. If I go past him, I’m touching the goal.

"I receive the ball, if I have a one-on-one, I always go for the full back because it’s a very psychological game and if I go for him, he is scared and then I can go for him more and I improvise.

"They have respect, the full backs don’t go into me much. They try to hold off.

"How am I treated? As a normal player. Opponents especially, I don’t think they will not foul me because I’m 16."