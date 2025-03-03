Spain coach De la Fuente: Real Betis midfielder Isco always in my thoughts

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente says Real Betis midfielder Isco is on his radar.

There is a push for a Spain recall for veteran Isco, who was outstanding in Real Betis' win against former club Real Madrid on Saturday.

De la Fuente said today: “Isco has always been in my thoughts, even when he's been injured.

"You know that I have the good habit of talking to the players, especially when they're injured, and now he's in great form.

"There are setbacks, there are injuries, it's the misfortune of football, but we have to deal with it and overcome these setbacks, having the fortune that in Spain there are so many good footballers and so many to choose from that it makes it very easy for me.”