Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Worried Al-Nassr star Ronaldo request denied by Iran FA and Esteghlal
Real Madrid urging Arsenal defender Saliba to be patient
Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players

Real Betis midfielder Isco: I apologise to all Real Madrid fans

Paul Vegas
Real Betis midfielder Isco: I apologise to all Real Madrid fans
Real Betis midfielder Isco: I apologise to all Real Madrid fans LaLiga
Real Betis midfielder Isco has apologised to Real Madrid fans for his celebrations last night.

Isco struck the winner from the penalty spot against his former club and celebrated passionately with a knee slide.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This morning, upon reflection, Isco stated on social media: "I apologise to all Real Madrid fans for my cheering scene. 

"I am very grateful to Real Madrid. The club will always be in my heart."

Isco spent nine years as a Real Madrid player, winning the Champions League five times and La Liga three times.

Mentions
LaLigaIscoReal MadridBetis
Related Articles
"Exhausted" Real Betis midfielder Isco delighted proving matchwinner against Real Madrid
Real Betis defender Bartra: I really want to see Isco in Spain squad
Roncero: Real Madrid attitude unacceptable for Real Betis defeat