Real Betis midfielder Isco: I apologise to all Real Madrid fans

Real Betis midfielder Isco has apologised to Real Madrid fans for his celebrations last night.

Isco struck the winner from the penalty spot against his former club and celebrated passionately with a knee slide.

Advertisement Advertisement

This morning, upon reflection, Isco stated on social media: "I apologise to all Real Madrid fans for my cheering scene.

"I am very grateful to Real Madrid. The club will always be in my heart."

Isco spent nine years as a Real Madrid player, winning the Champions League five times and La Liga three times.