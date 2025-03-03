Tribal Football
Most Read
Curva Sud announce AC Milan protest against Lazio; slams "invisible" Cardinale
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Valencia coach Corberan convinced of result at Osasuna

Real Betis sports chief Fajardo: Roque insisted on leaving

Carlos Volcano
Real Betis sports chief Fajardo: Roque insisted on leaving
Real Betis sports chief Fajardo: Roque insisted on leavingLaLiga
Real Betis sports chief Manu Fajardo says they couldn't block Vitor Roque's departure for Palmeiras.

Roque was recalled from his loan at Betis by Barcelona, which then sold him onto Palmeiras on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The move has left Betis a striker short, with no room to make an emergency addition outside the Spanish transfer windows.

Fajardo explained: "In the end, it was about the player's desire to leave Real Betis.

"He insisted, because he wanted to return to Brazil. And yes, we trust that the players who remain here will fulfill our goals."

This season with Betis, Roque managed seven goals and two assists in 33 games.

Mentions
LaLigaVitor RoqueBetisPalmeirasBarcelona
Related Articles
Agent explains Roque leaving Barcelona for Palmeiras: We wanted to help Deco
Palmeiras signing Roque posts farewell to Real Betis fans
Real Betis make three demands to Barcelona to end Roque loan today