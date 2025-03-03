Real Betis sports chief Fajardo: Roque insisted on leaving

Real Betis sports chief Manu Fajardo says they couldn't block Vitor Roque's departure for Palmeiras.

Roque was recalled from his loan at Betis by Barcelona, which then sold him onto Palmeiras on Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

The move has left Betis a striker short, with no room to make an emergency addition outside the Spanish transfer windows.

Fajardo explained: "In the end, it was about the player's desire to leave Real Betis.

"He insisted, because he wanted to return to Brazil. And yes, we trust that the players who remain here will fulfill our goals."

This season with Betis, Roque managed seven goals and two assists in 33 games.