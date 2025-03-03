Agent explains Roque leaving Barcelona for Palmeiras: We wanted to help Deco

The agent of Vitor Roque has explained the decision to leave Barcelona for Palmeiras on Friday.

After breaking the loan with Real Betis, Roque was cleared to be sold by Barca to Palmeiras last week. Barca effectively broke even with the €25.5m deal, having paid a similar amount just over a year ago to sign Roque from Athletico Paranaense.

Advertisement Advertisement

Agent Andre Cury, a former Barca scout, told RAC1: "Now we are doing the operation to help (Barca sports director) Deco and the club because they are not using the player. They take the money back, which Barça needs a lot today, and the player goes on his way. Vitor is sold for almost the same price he arrived at. Barça is recovering almost everything it invested.

"He's a great player, a great lad. Things didn't go as well as we all thought. I think that coming in the winter didn't do him any good. He's a very young lad. He's going to take this path of going back to Brazil for one or two seasons and then he'll go back to Europe. At 21 or 22, I think he'll be back.

"The truth is that football has changed a bit today because people want players to perform automatically, from one day to the next. He's been with two clubs in Spain, in a different country, and he's scored ten goals. He's not lacking in quality. He's got power, he's got quality, he's got everything."

"What happened is that Betis, at the end of the window, signed Cucho. Then we counted how many goals he scored, because I think it's easy to score goals, but Vitor came out with seven. When Betis made this move to buy a '9' it was because they were discarding Vitor. We couldn't stay there on loan, it's very dangerous for a player to always be on loan because a player has to have an owner who looks after him. Now we're looking for Palmeiras, who have made the biggest investment in the history of South America in a player, and they're going to look after him."

He added, "Time will prove Deco right about Vitor Roque because he is a great player. The first meeting I had was with Jordi Cruyff and with Mateu Alemany and with Deco, who were together at the Princesa Sofia. The operation was carried out as usual. Barça recovers almost all the money invested."