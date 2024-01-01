Spain coach De la Fuente has pop at local press: I want to stay, but...

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente says he's ready for new contract talks with the RFEF.

After winning the Euros, De la Fuente declared he's willing to discuss a new deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I want to continue and there will be no problem, but you have been the ones who have not let the president make decisions. We've won the championship with a forcefulness that we have rarely seen.

"I was sure that my players did believe me. We have barely failed in a year and a half. I have always been worried that my players believed me. If anyone has to review comments, that's what the newspaper library is for. Nobody has given us anything.

"Everyone has to be who they are. I don't like imposture or cynicism. I have a good relationship with those coaches. I identify with them and how I try to be me. I am who I am. Life always gives you rewards. I have many years in football. The coaching staff makes my job much easier. It has been fair, but also if we had not achieved it, I do not know what the criticism would have been like if we had not achieved it."