Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Bayern Munich welcome Bologna's Zirkzee sale to Man Utd

Spain coach De la Fuente has pop at local press: I want to stay, but...

Spain coach De la Fuente has pop at local press: I want to stay, but...
Spain coach De la Fuente has pop at local press: I want to stay, but...
Spain coach De la Fuente has pop at local press: I want to stay, but...Tribalfootball
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente says he's ready for new contract talks with the RFEF.

After winning the Euros, De la Fuente declared he's willing to discuss a new deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said,  "I want to continue and there will be no problem, but you have been the ones who have not let the president make decisions. We've won the championship with a forcefulness that we have rarely seen. 

"I was sure that my players did believe me. We have barely failed in a year and a half. I have always been worried that my players believed me. If anyone has to review comments, that's what the newspaper library is for. Nobody has given us anything. 

"Everyone has to be who they are. I don't like imposture or cynicism. I have a good relationship with those coaches. I identify with them and how I try to be me. I am who I am. Life always gives you rewards. I have many years in football. The coaching staff makes my job much easier. It has been fair, but also if we had not achieved it, I do not know what the criticism would have been like if we had not achieved it."

Mentions
LaLigaEuroFootball Transfersde la Fuente Luis
Related Articles
Athletic Bilbao winger Williams: Now for the World Cup! Barcelona...?
Euros winning Spain captain Morata: Too soon to consider my future
De la Fuente: Spain players are the best in the world