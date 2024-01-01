Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Man Utd not changing left-back signing plans

Euros winning Spain captain Morata: Too soon to consider my future

Euros winning Spain captain Morata: Too soon to consider my future
Euros winning Spain captain Morata: Too soon to consider my future
Euros winning Spain captain Morata: Too soon to consider my futureLaLiga
Spain captain Alvaro Morata refused to discuss his future after lifting the Euros trophy.

Morata has hinted at international retirement and also leaving Atletico Madrid during the tournament.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But last night he said: “It’s not the right time to talk about my future, it would be selfish. I’m going to enjoy this.

“I send my thanks to my wife and family and to Andres Iniesta. If it weren’t for him and Bojan Krkic, I wouldn’t have played in the Euros.

“They have been through what I have been and there is always light at the end of the tunnel."

Mentions
LaLigaMorata AlvaroAtl. MadridEuroFootball Transfers
Related Articles
De la Fuente: Atletico Madrid striker Morata should be a legend in Spain
Morata admits Atletico Madrid exit could yet happen: International retirement?
Athletic Bilbao defender Vivian: Morata finishes Spain games almost in tears