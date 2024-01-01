Euros winning Spain captain Morata: Too soon to consider my future

Spain captain Alvaro Morata refused to discuss his future after lifting the Euros trophy.

Morata has hinted at international retirement and also leaving Atletico Madrid during the tournament.

But last night he said: “It’s not the right time to talk about my future, it would be selfish. I’m going to enjoy this.

“I send my thanks to my wife and family and to Andres Iniesta. If it weren’t for him and Bojan Krkic, I wouldn’t have played in the Euros.

“They have been through what I have been and there is always light at the end of the tunnel."