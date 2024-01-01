Athletic Bilbao winger Williams: Now for the World Cup! Barcelona...?

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams says the World Cup is next after winning the Euros last night.

Williams scored as Spain defeated England 2-1 in Berlin.

He later said, “I’m so happy, our fans deserve this. We have won the European Championship, now let’s go for the World Cup in the USA."

Asked about rumours of a move to Barcelona, Williams waved the questions away.

He added: “Anything that comes from outside does not interest me. I’m focused on this (the Euros) and that’s it."