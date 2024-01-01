Athletic Bilbao winger Williams: Now for the World Cup! Barcelona...?

Tribal Football
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams says the World Cup is next after winning the Euros last night.

Williams scored as Spain defeated England 2-1 in Berlin.

He later said, “I’m so happy, our fans deserve this. We have won the European Championship, now let’s go for the World Cup in the USA."

Asked about rumours of a move to Barcelona, Williams waved the questions away.

He added: “Anything that comes from outside does not interest me. I’m focused on this (the Euros) and that’s it."

