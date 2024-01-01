De la Fuente: Spain players are the best in the world

Spain coach Luis De la Fuente was a proud man after victory over England in the final of the 2024 European Championship.

De La Fuente was happy to detail his tactics for the 2-1 triumph via goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Analysis: "We're still who we are. These players know how to interpret every action in the game. They're the best in the world. We're a family and that's how we conquer the world. I'm very proud of them and of myself.

Perfect path to victory in the final: "I think we can still improve. The good thing about this team is that we always think we can do better. That's the goal. We're very happy, but we want to win another competition and be even better."