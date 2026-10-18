Former Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos has reportedly offered a shock return to LaLiga.

The 40-year-old is a bonafide LaLiga and Spain legend, with a five league titles, four Champions Leagues, and a World Cup, among several others, to his name.

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Ramos has been without a club since leaving Mexican side Monterrey last December and hasn’t played in his home country since 2024.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, LaLiga side Getafe are looking to bring Ramos to the club as a free agent.

Getafe have already added Ramos’ former teammate Daniel Carvajal to their ranks following his departure from Real Madrid at the end of last season.