Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is reportedly keen on leaving the club, with European clubs keeping tabs.

The 32-year-old had a sensational 2025-26, breaking the Premier League assist record (21) as United ended the season in third.

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Fernandes and the club have struggled to recapture that form so far this time around, however, and his patience is starting to run out, according to Fanatik.

He could now push for a dramatic move away from Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window.

Galatasaray, who were interested in the Portugal international over the summer, are expected to return, but would have to fight off interest from Barcelona.