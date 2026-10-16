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Endrick admits he could leave Real Madrid in January

Endrick admits he could leave Real Madrid in January
Endrick admits he could leave Real Madrid in JanuaryREUTERS

Real Madrid youngster Endrick admitted that he could leave the club in January over a lack of minutes.

The 20-year-old scored Real Madrid’s third goal in their sensational 4-3 Champions League comeback win over Roma on Wednesday (October 14).

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It was his first goal of the season having made just two appearances across all competitions. He has also played just four LaLiga minutes.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil after the game, Endrick admitted that he may have to leave the club in January.

"I take it day by day. If I have to leave in January, I'll leave; if I have to stay, I'll stay. I will do whatever God puts in my heart. I'm very grateful to Mourinho," he said.

“He is one of the first coaches who has genuinely spoken to me. I trust him with open arms. While I'm here, my job isn't to play for the manager to win, but for Real Madrid. 

“But because of everything he is doing for me, I'm going to fight for him and for Real."

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