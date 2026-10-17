Real Madrid eye loan offload if Endrick stays in January

Real Madrid are planning for squad changes in January with Endrick Felipe a key focus for Jose Mourinho.

The 20-year-old has been limited for game minutes so far this season due to injury with several Premier League and Serie A sides rumoured to be plotting a January loan bid.

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After scoring off the bench in Los Blancos' 4-3 UEFA Champions League win away at AS Roma, the former Palmerias spoke about the speculation, and admitted he could move on.

"I take it day by day. If I have to leave in January, I'll leave; if I have to stay, I'll stay. I will do whatever God puts in my heart. I'm very grateful to Mourinho.

“He is one of the first coaches who has genuinely spoken to me. I trust him with open arms. While I'm here, my job isn't to play for the manager to win, but for Real Madrid."

If Mourinho opts to keep Endrick for the remainder of 2026/27, that could mean Brahim Diaz is loaned out instead, after playing just 178 minutes this season.

With Mourinho now edging towards retaining Endrick, Diaz could make a short-term move to Italy, to free up space in the squad.