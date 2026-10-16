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Getafe chief confirms shock talks with Manchester United flop Sancho
Getafe chief confirms shock talks with Manchester United flop SanchoMaciej Rogowski / Alamy / Profimedia

Getafe president Angel Torres has confirmed the club are in talks to sign former Manchester United and Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho.

Sancho, 26, has been a free agent since leaving Man United at the end of last season, five years after his £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund.

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During his time on the club’s books, he spent half of 2023-24 on loan back with Dortmund before joining Chelsea in 2024-25, and then Aston Villa last season.

He is now being heavily linked with a move to LaLiga side Getafe. Club president Torres has now confirmed they’re in talks.

"We are in talks with Sancho, just as we were three or four months ago. Parejo could also be another option. 

“We should be able to confirm whether or not we finalize these negotiations next week," he told Movistar Plus.

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