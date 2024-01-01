Sorloth "happy" as he hits brace on Atletico Madrid debut

Alexander Sorloth was delighted with his goalscoring debut for Atletico Madrid.

The former Villarreal striker struck twice inside the opening ten minutes as Atletico defeated Kitchee 6-1 in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sorloth said after the preseason friendly: "It was a perfect start and scoring so early... At the beginning there are always nerves. In the first game you want to score as soon as possible and I scored two. So I'm happy.

"It's a perfect start because you get to know your team. It's very fast when you travel with them and yes, there is a very good group of guys and they have welcomed me very well, so I'm happy.

"It's a special position as a forward because the team has to know your unmarked in the area and also behind the defence. I think they are starting to know me more and more and yes, they look for me in the area and that makes it easy to score goals ".

On the Hong Kong crowd, he added: "Incredible. They have supported us very well and the stadium is full of fans. It is incredible to be in Hong Kong."