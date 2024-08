DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid sign Villarreal striker Sorloth

Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth.

The Norway international, 28, joins for a fee of €32m plus €8m in bonuses. Villarreal also hold a 20 per cent cut of any sell-on fee.

Sorloth has signed a deal to 2028.

The centre-forward is expected to fly to Hong Kong today to join Diego Simeone's squad for their preseason camp.

Sorloth arrives as a replacement for new AC Milan signing Alvaro Morata.