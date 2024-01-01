Simeone delighted with Sorloth goalscoring debut for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was happy with Alexander Sorloth's goalscoring debut against Kitchee in Hong Kong.

Sorloth struck twice in the opening ten minutes, as Atletico won 6-1 in their latest preseason friendly.

Simeone said afterwards: "First, thank you for the treatment received in these three days in Hong Kong, we feel the love and enthusiasm of the people, it makes us very happy.

"It was a more competitive first half, our initial game was important, we went from more to less and in the second half the young people played a good game with enthusiasm, enthusiasm and we must support them so that they continue to grow."

On Sorloth, the coach said: "I liked his integration into the team, his forcefulness in the face of what was caused in the game. I think it was a good game for how little he has been with us. We will try to get the most out of an important forward who is with us.

"His characteristics are quite similar to those of Álvaro (Morata), an area and finishing striker and we hope to be able to help him as we did with Álvaro, who was a reference in the attack when he was with us. We hope to be able to give the best to a footballer in the same way which is an area 9."

Simeone was also asked about the future of Joao Felix, adding: "He is in the squad in the same conditions as his teammates and we will value him for his work, his effort and performance and what he can give in his competition with his teammates.

"We think about the club and the team and that will be the case until the day he isn't with us."