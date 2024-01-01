Villarreal chief Tena insists no plans to lose Sorloth

Villarreal chief Miguel Angel Tena insists there's no plans to lose Alexander Sorloth.

The Norway striker is a target for Atletico Madrid.

But Tena says: “The market is the same for everyone.

"That we would all like to have the squad closed on the first day of the season is what we want, but that is very complicated because fromthe 17th of August to the 1st of September, there are many days. We are working, the time periods must be respected, the needs are clear to us.

"Sorloth is a Villarreal player and we are not looking for a replacement, and from there we will continue working.”