Song: Why I quit Arsenal for Barcelona bench role

Song joined Barcelona for his family's future despite knowing he would be on the bench

Former Arsenal midfielder Alex Song admitted he had no issues being a bench warmer at Barcelona.

The all-action pass master left the Emirates Stadium for the Catalan giants in 2012.

He was a star at Arsenal, but went on to be a bit part player on a high wage at Barca.

"When Barcelona offered me a contract, and I saw how much I would earn, I didn't think twice," he admitted on social media.

"I felt my wife and children should have comfortable lives once my career is over. I met Barca's sporting director, and he told me I would not get to play many games, but I didn't give a f*** I knew that now I would become a millionaire."

Song continued: "Most footballers live beyond their means.

"I was at Arsenal for eight years but only began to earn a good living in the last four.

“That was because my salary went up a lot -- but also because I came to realize what a waster I was.

“During my entire time at Arsenal, I couldn't even save £100,000, while people thought I must be a millionaire."