Son of Valencia owner Lim: This is a long-term project

Valencia chief Kiat Lim says the family still see themselves as the club's long-term owners.

Kiat is the son of owner Peter Lim and joined the board two years ago.

"I am not one to talk too much in public; don’t take into account the news you read: we are firm with the team. This is a long-term project,” he said.

“Although there is still a lot of season left, we are going through difficult sporting moments.

"Our team needs the support of our fans throughout the match to overcome all obstacles and achieve victories.”

