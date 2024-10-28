Baraja will take point as Valencia draw at Getafe

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja felt a lack of confidence saw them fail to close out a win at Getafe.

Enzo Barrenechea's goal was eventually canceled out on 90 minutes by Getafe via a penalty from Mauro Arambarri.

Baraja later said, "It is difficult to play these games because Getafe puts a lot of pressure on you and it is difficult to control the game. Maybe it was because of the fear of losing that we had to fight one on one.

"They are difficult games to compete in, but I think it was a shame not to be able to take the three points."

On Getafe's penalty, he continued: "These are football situations. It was an unfortunate action. We have to get up. We have seen that the team has stood up and we have competed. We want to change the situation and it is important that they feel that we can turn things around. The point is not enough but it will help us."

On Giorgi Mamardashvili's double stop, Baraja added: "Mamardashvili is a very important player for us, when you are in a difficult dynamic it is important that he is with us. He was decisive for us because it was 2-1.

"We competed as the game required. Today we found the idea and we needed to defend Getafe's play better in the last few minutes. It is important to focus on the players who can help us."