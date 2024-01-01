Las Palmas coach Martinez: Winning at Valencia will free the players mentally

Las Palmas coach Diego Martinez says victory at Valencia on Monday is the ideal mental lift for his players.

Las Palmas won 3-2 at the Mestalla, thanks to goals from Alex Munoz, Fabio Silva and Alberto Moleiro. Los Che struck via Pepelu (penalty) and Cesar Tarrega. Pepelu was sent off midway through the second-half.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Martinez insisted the points were deserved.

The merit of his team:

"I think that the team did so many things well today is a great merit. There are situations that we have caused, that is to say, unforced errors on our part that have allowed the opposing team to have chances. That is what we have to correct, beyond positioning. But I can assure you that what the team has done is very difficult: to pick itself up mentally. It has suffered and I think that is something to be at least positive about."

Mental aspect:

"They have freed themselves. We have a long and hard road ahead of us. We have many things to improve, but obviously with three more points and with the confidence that comes from winning again. The team's attitude during these days has been magnificent. There have been moments of good passing sequences in the game, which have been less than I would like. But that is our strength and when the game is not going our way, we also know how to manage ourselves at a positional level and above all not make unforced errors."

Valencia, a direct rival?

"Honestly, I have told the players that we have to do our own thing. Maybe the team that you think is not your direct rival on matchday 36 is in a different position. Try to improve and grow, but not on matchday 10. We don't really look at those terms. We know that we are going to face very difficult rivals, but it is clear that on a mental level it is important for us."

Kirian up front:

"Well, it's an option. We'll try to play with different systems. We'll try to have more position inside, to be a team that is more stable inside and that allows us to free up Fabio as well. Kirian is one of those players who performs regardless of the position he occupies. Maybe other days he'll have to help us from further back to start the game, at other times he can drop to the side to find more freedom."