Valencia coach Baraja pleas for fans' unity after Las Palmas defeat

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja says he won't quit after their home defeat to Las Palmas on Monday night.

Las Palmas won 3-2 at the Mestalla, thanks to goals from Alex Munoz, Fabio Silva and Alberto Moleiro. Los Che struck via Pepelu (penalty) and Cesar Tarrega. Pepelu was sent-off midway through the second-half.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Baraja says he "won't give up" after the poor defeat.

Another defeat:

"There are times when these situations lead us to what happened today. We had the game to get ahead and make it 2-0 and we lost ground in two or three good moves by them at the end of the first half. In the second half we had the 2-1 and we practically went 1-2 and with 10 men we had the equaliser and we didn't do it and they sealed the deal.

"You want to win and get out of this situation as soon as possible but frustration and haste are not the way out. The only way out is to unite with the fans, who are fundamentally pushing us."

Complicated match:

"We played a game to get a different result. But our decisiveness in the penalty areas defined the game. And defensively, they gave us an excessive advantage due to their misalignment and disorganization. We have to accept it and understand that we cannot give up and we have to keep our heads up."

Pepelu's dismissal:

"Pepelu used his hand during the expulsion. I think that was a bit excessive. It wasn't a punch or a slap. But Pepelu can't do this and it's a reflection of the frustration that has been generated. You see ways of acting that the players haven't been able to manage emotionally."

Unity with the fans:

"I appeal to everyone that this is for everyone. For the fans and we must support them. Unity is the strength of this Valencia. I have a high level of confidence. If not, I wouldn't be here. I think we can turn it around. This happens in football. If you are in this situation, it is not a coincidence. You have to be prepared to face this situation."