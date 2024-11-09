Mbappe fed-up with Ancelotti's Real Madrid system

Tribal Football
Kylian Mbappe is becoming increasingly unhappy at Real Madrid.

The striker is being blamed for Real's form crisis in the opening months of the new season.

Mundo Deportivo reports Mbappe has expressed frustration to his closest friends over coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Mbappé is said to be unhappy with Ancelotti's tactics - and that he does not have as significant a role as he had at PSG.

Recently, it has been reported that Ancelotti is in danger of losing his job at Real Madrid.

Yesterday there was also information from the French journalist Romain Molina that Mbappé is ready to announce his international retirement.

The striker's contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2029.

