The agent of Xabi Alonso denies he's preparing to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

It's been suggested will leave Bayer and succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid next summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

But agent Inaki Ibanez told Marca: "There was never any talk with Real Madrid.

"History repeats itself a year later. We haven't spoken."

Like Ancelotti, Xabi has a contract at Bayer to 2026.