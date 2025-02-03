Sinkgraven released by Las Palmas

Daley Sinkgraven has been released by Las Palmas.

The Dutch midfielder has had his contract with Las Palmas terminated by mutual consent.

Las Palmas announced today: "Daley Sinkgraven (04/07/1995, Assen, Netherlands) joined the yellow team on a free transfer in July 2023 to join the project of returning to the Primera Division.

"During his time in the yellow jersey he played a total of 15 games, including his last appearance in the cup match against Ontiñena CF. He played more than 646 minutes in all competitions.

"UD Las Palmas wishes him the best of luck in his future sporting and personal projects."