Roma make offer for Las Palmas defender Marmol

Carlos Volcano
Las Palmas defender Mika Marmol is a target for Roma.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Barça could benefit from Mario Hermoso's departure from Roma.

The Italian giants are looking for a centre-back amid Hermoso's plans to depart in the coming days. 

And their search has led them to Marmol.

The Las Palmas stopper has a €10m buyout clause and Barça holds 50 per cent of a future sale. At the moment, Roma are offering Las Palmas €7m.

