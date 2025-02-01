DONE DEAL: Liverpool midfielder Bajcetic lays out Las Palmas hopes

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is delighted joining Las Palmas.

Bajcetic has signed for Las Palmas on-loan to the end of the season.

The midfielder had spent the first-half of the campaign on-loan with RB Salzburg.

He said today: "I'm ready to play right now, if the mister (Diego Martinez) gives me the opportunity, I'll be there.

"It's important that the players are playing and are being revalued. Las Palmas is a team that gives opportunities, I want to grow as a footballer.

"I spoke to the mister before I came, from the beginning it generated a lot of confidence. He asked me to bring attitude and desire and I told him that's not going to be missing

"I'm following LALIGA, I saw the last match against Osasuna. I can bring energy and desire, Las Palmas have been good lately."