Liverpool midfielder Bajcetic set to join Las Palmas after leaving Red Bull Salzburg
Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is set to join Las Palmas after terminating his loan at Red Bull Salzburg. 

The 20-year-old broke into Liverpool's first team during the 2022-23 season, impressing in midfield. 

However, he struggled with injuries last season, making only three appearances before moving to Salzburg

Bajcetic had a tough spell in Austria, starting just eight times in 19 appearances1. 

Pep Lijnders, who brought him to Salzburg, was sacked in December after a poor run of results. 

Per The Athletic, Liverpool and Bajcetic are both eager on him going back out on loan.

