Liverpool midfielder Bajcetic set to join Las Palmas

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is set to join Las Palmas after terminating his loan at Red Bull Salzburg.

The 20-year-old broke into Liverpool's first team during the 2022-23 season, impressing in midfield.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he struggled with injuries last season, making only three appearances before moving to Salzburg.

Bajcetic had a tough spell in Austria, starting just eight times in 19 appearances1.

Pep Lijnders, who brought him to Salzburg, was sacked in December after a poor run of results.

Per The Athletic, Liverpool and Bajcetic are both eager on him going back out on loan.