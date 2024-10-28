Simeone takes blame as Real Betis defeat Atletico Madrid: The coach didn't give the players what they needed

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says he'll take the blame for their defeat at Real Betis.

Atletico lost 1-0 due to an early Jose Gimenez own goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Simeone said afterwards: "It's clear that the start of the game wasn't good. The first play came, they scored, they got going and we couldn't play the game we wanted. It's clear that the coach's preparation for the game wasn't good. We talked at half-time, we improved and it allowed us to have some chances that we didn't take advantage of. But at least it brought us closer to tying the game.

"The coach has not been able to give the players what they needed for this match. We prepared it in a certain way but we were not able to do it. The coach has an idea, the players represent it but it is the coach's fault.

"The coach is the one who has to resolve this situation first so that the players can better represent the idea. We were not able to do that in Lisbon or today."