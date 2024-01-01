STUNNER! Simeone eyeing Atletico Madrid exit for...

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone sees his future beyond the Metropolitano.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito last night.

He declared: "Diego Pablo Simeone has a contract until 2027, renewed a year ago. They tell me it could be his last season with Atletico.

"They tell me on the grounds that he has had many years. They tell me he's starting to get unsettled. The wife and the family do not want him to leave Madrid, but he would be studying the possibility of seeing his natural departure that would be to an Italian team, which would be Inter Milan, whom he knows well.

"Next summer, most likely, the change in ownership of the club is agreed from a business point of view. That could make the Cholo leave at that moment.

"He is a great coach, he is a soccer genius, but 13 years, no coach has lasted that long."