Simeone Jr scores first Atletico Madrid goal in victory over Las Palmas

Atletico Madrid stretched their home head-to-head record against Las Palmas to 21 unbeaten games as they prevailed 2-0 at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Long-serving Atleti manager Diego Simeone will likely have been relieved to see his side beat sixth-tier Vic in the Copa del Rey in midweek after a disappointing series of LaLiga results - they have won just one of their last four games.

That, though, was a momentary respite from the rigours of LaLiga action, and with the gap to league-leaders Barcelona growing by the week, Atleti will have been frustrated that an early penalty appeal was waved away after the ball struck the arm of Las Palmas defender Scott McKenna.

An evenly-matched opening then saw Las Palmas make a charge of their own, with Fabio Silva drawing a smart save from Jan Oblak on the 20-minute mark.

Still, Atleti dominated the goalscoring chances for the remainder of the first half and, after Antoine Griezmann went close, it was Simeone’s son Giuliano Simeone who opened the scoring for his side with a smart finish low across Jasper Cillessen’s goal.

Cillessen was straight back into the thick of it within minutes of the restart, bravely denying Nahuel Molina who was set clean through into the box by Rodrigo De Paul.

There was a subsequent break in play as the Las Palmas keeper recovered from the knock he picked up during that intervention, although the visitors continued to struggle for attacking rhythm after the action resumed.

With a stranglehold on proceedings and with the minutes ticking down, it was Atleti who looked more likely to score as Clement Lenglet nodded narrowly wide with just under 20 minutes to go.

The introduction of ex-Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher helped the home side ensure they were under little threat before ruthlessly ending the game as a contest courtesy of Alexander Sorloth’s emphatic finish into the top corner with just minutes remaining.

This is an important result for Los Colchoneros, who moved up to third in the table albeit having played a game more than those around them. Las Palmas, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone, still with just nine points to their name this term.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

