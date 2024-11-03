Atletico Madrid coach Simeone happy with Alvarez ahead of Las Palmas clash

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is wary facing Las Palmas today.

Simeone, however, insists he is happy with the form of Julian Alvarez as he begins to settle after his summer arrival from Manchester City.

Atletico form:

"We must continue to evolve, try to adapt the new players and progress in the many good things we do, focusing on this."

Regarding Julián Alvarez's position:

"Whatever role he plays, he excites me. He has commitment, character, energy, a lot of work... and this allows us to place him anywhere, always thinking about what is most useful for the team, even more than for himself."

On their attitude in the defeat against Betis:

"They are used to a lot of work and intensity, and that's why they respond as they do at home. We have a tough match against a team that has improved a lot since the arrival of the coach, they are more compact and I imagine a dangerous match, with many counterattacks. We will try to control these situations and win with the help of our players, which is fundamental."

On the surprise of Villarreal in third place:

"Villarreal, not competing in Europe, is fresher to face the matches and has a great coach. They have always fought for those positions and playing one game a week, they will surely continue to fight until the end."

Regarding Galán, Giuliano and Lenglet, he sent a message to the group:

"No, we have some injured players and we compensate for the absences with these guys who have enthusiasm and the desire to show why they are at Atlético Madrid. We hope that tomorrow they focus on the importance of the match and give us what we want."