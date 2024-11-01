REVEALED: Berta leaving Atletico Madrid after 11 years

Tribal Football
REVEALED: Berta leaving Atletico Madrid after 11 yearsLaLiga
Andrea Berta is leaving his sporting director post at Atletico Madrid.

Okdiario says the Italian has seen his relationship with coach Diego Simeone take a nosedive since the previous season. His contract expires next summer.

All squad planning has since been carried out by Carlos Bucero, who is now in charge. Berta, who came to the club in 2013, could even bring forward his departure to January, since the current situation is at maximum tension.

To replace him, Atletico plans to sign a low-profile sports director as management responsibilities have now been transferred to Bucero.

Crucially, Bucero's relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes is strong.

