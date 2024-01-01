Atletico Madrid coach Simeone on derby row: My words have been distorted

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was pushed about his comments after the derby draw with Real Madrid during Tuesday's Champions League presser.

Ahead of their clash with Benfica, Simeone was asked about criticism of Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for provoking the home fans during the 1-1 draw.

Opinion after what was said after the derby:

"I'm fine, calm because I'm clear and direct and I like to say what I feel. I won't change anything I said. Before the press conference I had three notes in which I rejected violence, I showed my rejection of the aggressors and putting that first, having as a club a great opportunity to show the outside world what should be done.

"Then I gave an opinion that they distorted and took wherever they wanted. As happened with Dibu when they were sanctioned, it will be good for football to open that debate. The other day it was Courtios' turn but it could have been someone else, Pablo, for example. But we stop at what we want. I said one thing and then I gave an opinion. And the club shouldn't have accompanied the coach with his statement, which was perfect. Many took advantage to have fun between Monday and Tuesday, now we think about Benfica."

Maybe you mixed two things up?

"It's hard to explain why television needs people to pay attention. We have to talk before and after. We're going at 200 million revolutions per minute and I gave my opinion, otherwise they'd ask an ice cream maker. I'm a coach and I have my opinion. Sometimes I say it and other times I keep quiet. The other day I didn't keep quiet. I said something that many people see.

"I received millions of messages thanking me for what I said. Many people see themselves in that situation. I put myself first. If I'm punished, the person who provokes it will be punished from the position he has as the protagonist. Now society is very sensitive and we need firmness. I explained it in three personal notes and if the trigger then goes the other way... forgive me, because Benfica."

Difficult preparation?

"These were not easy days, as I said after the match, the club is working and already has someone involved and they have to get rid of them because we don't need those people. And the team will then train more calmly."

Back to Lisbon:

"I'm glad to have had a wonderful time like winning the league at Camp Nou a week before coming here. We lived it as best we could, we faced a superior rival who deserved to win earlier but we came so close that it would have been great to achieve it."

It's hard to know who's to blame?

"I'm a coach and the people in charge of that should solve it in the best way possible."

Fans booed the players for going off:

"Benfica, if we don't return to a territory that for me is already finished, Atlético is working, for me the radicals are absolutely rejected, they have to be out and it is an opportunity for the club to become stronger. I also invite the debate to open on sanctioning the player who provokes."

Antoine Griezmann, better to leave the national team?

"I think it's wonderful that a person of Antoine's stature has made this decision. He has given everything to the national team and is stepping aside. It will allow us to give him more rest."

Approach:

"We had little time, we are still in the recovery phase, we will try to compete as we have been doing."

Joao Félix?

"We both gave our best, each of us from our place gave the best we could."