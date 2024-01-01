Tribal Football
Simeone: De Paul has played better for Argentina than Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says Rodrigo de Paul has his full support.

However, he admits the midfielder has performed better for Argentina than Atletico.

He told ESPN: "He has given much to the Argentina National Team, more than to Atlético de Madrid, it is clear, with the colleagues, not only to those outside.

"People want more and he is very important to us because of his differential vision of the game. Rodrigo is a world champion and people ask him for more. For Argentina he moves more reclining on the right, with a double central midfield and that helps him, in addition to having Messi ahead. And here he usually plays the central double midfield, that's why the difference is there.

"He is an extraordinary boy, it is a pleasure to have him, due to his Argentine essence, what he generates. He has had important moments and matches, but not yet consistently for the team." 

