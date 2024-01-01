Tribal Football
Croatia coach Dalic full of praise for Real Sociedad midfielder Sucic
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic says Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic deserves better press.

Dalic was amazed by Sucic's stunning goal against Atletico Madrid.

He also was impressed by cousin Petar, of Dinamo Zagreb, who scored last week in the Champions League against AS Monaco.

He said when confirming Sucic's call-up to his Croatia squad: "He is a very powerful and a powerful player, not everyone can score that goal. 

"That goal of his, if (Lionel) Messi had scored, would have been passed around a hundred times a day. What the two Sučićs have done is a masterpiece.

"Luka has established himself at his new club and has played well, he must stay on the right path. The goal against Atletico was a masterpiece."

