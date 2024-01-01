Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid management and Simeone at odds over De Paul
Atletico Madrid management are growing tired of Rodrigo de Paul.

Okdiario says Atletico directors are unhappy with De Paul's in-match attitude and performance.

However, the Argentine still enjoys the support of coach Diego Simeone, who is his biggest supporter inside the club.

As such, De Paul can still count on his future at Atletico so long as he continues to convince Simeone.

In LaLiga, 145 games played, with 11 goals and 17 assists, which is far from what is expected from him inside the Atletico board room.

