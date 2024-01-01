SHOCKER! Barcelona suffer heavy Araujo injury blow

Barcelona have suffered a heavy injury blow with Ronald Araujo potentially ruled out for the year.

The Uruguay defender broke down during his nation's Copa America campaign.

Araujo suffered a hamstring injury and there were initial expections of an absence of 4-6 weeks.

However, it's now been assessed that Araujo will miss four months - at least - with the injury requiring surgery.

Barcelona confirmed the injury on Monday afternoon, and say he will undergo surgery in Finland this week.