Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Bayern Munich welcome Bologna's Zirkzee sale to Man Utd

SHOCKER! Barcelona suffer heavy Araujo injury blow

SHOCKER! Barcelona suffer heavy Araujo injury blow
SHOCKER! Barcelona suffer heavy Araujo injury blow
SHOCKER! Barcelona suffer heavy Araujo injury blowLaLiga
Barcelona have suffered a heavy injury blow with Ronald Araujo potentially ruled out for the year.

The Uruguay defender broke down during his nation's Copa America campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Araujo suffered a hamstring injury and there were initial expections of an absence of 4-6 weeks.

However, it's now been assessed that Araujo will miss four months - at least - with the injury requiring surgery.

Barcelona confirmed the injury on Monday afternoon, and say he will undergo surgery in Finland this week.

Mentions
LaLigaAraujo RonaldBarcelona
Related Articles
Barcelona suffer lengthy Araujo injury blow
Man Utd ahead of Prem rivals for Barcelona defender Araujo
Man Utd ready to pounce for Barcelona defender Araujo