Man Utd ready to pounce for Barcelona defender Araujo
Manchester United are moving ahead with plans to try and sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona in the summer.

The Red Devils are huge admirers of the Uruguayan centre half for his athleticism and ball playing ability.

Araujo had another very good season last term, while he can play centrally and at right-back.

Per Sport, the Catalan club cannot convince the 25-year-old to renew his contract.

If he does not agree to put pen to paper on an extension, he will be sold this summer.

United have told Araujo he can earn double his salary if he commits to a £63.5 million move.

